Mumbai Football League: Mumbai Knights Rally To Beat Sporting Bacaim

Mumbai Knights FC faced a bit of struggle against Sporting Club Bacaim but came out trumps recording a 3-1 win in a Women’s Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.

Sporting Club started with a flourish and as early as in the third minute they earned a penalty, which was successfully converted by Nishika Parkash to take a 1-0 lead, which they maintained till the end of the first half.

On resumption, Sporting Club continued to defend resolutely, but Mumbai Knights finally broke their resistance in the final 10 minutes when Priyanka Kashyap found the back of the net.

Nine minutes later, Mumbai Knights were awarded a penalty and their consistent goal-scorer Valencia D’Mello mde no mistake in beating Sporting Club goalkeeper Khushaboo Chaurasiya to give her team a 2-1 lead, before Pranita Nimkar struck the third goal in the fifth minute of additional period to complete the victory.

Earlier, PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC got the better of Young Guns FC 2-0. Strikers Hiba Faquth and Pooja Kapate scored one goal each to secure a deserving victory for the Colaba team.

Results - Women Premier Div: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 2 (Hiba Faquth, Pooja Kapate) beat Young Guns FC 0.

Mumbai Knights FC 3 (Priyanka Kashyap, Valencia D’Mello, Pranita Nimkar) beat Sporting Club Bacaim 1 (Nishika Parkash).

YPL Boys U-17: South Mumbai United 4 (Premshankar Singh 2, Tanish Gada, OG-Yohan Kurien) bt Young Shall Grow SC 1 (Daksh Rao).

West Zone United FC 2 (Abhinav Kumar, Nandadeep Keer) beat ROQS FC 1 (Pranit Vyas).

