Kanga League: Karim Bowls Union Cricket To Victory On First Innings Lead

A fine bowling spell from Mohammad Karim (7 for 34) was the highlight of Union Cricket Academy’s victory against Mohan Cricket Club on the basis of the first innings lead in a Division ‘G’ fourth round match of the MCA 76th Dr HD Kanga League Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, played at the United Cricketers ground, Cross Maidan on Sunday.

Batting first Mohan CC were unable to negotiate Karim’s bowling and were dismissed for 115 in 35.5 over in the first innings. Abhijeet Rohdiya scored 47 runs to lift the total. Union Cricket Academy replied with 141 for 5 wickets declared in 27 overs. Mohammad Karim 49 runs, Rohan Karandikar 41 runs and Pawan Chandel 30 runs ensured Union Cricket took a 26-run first inning lead which earned them the victory. Mohan CC in their second innings reached 119 for 3 wickets declared, in 26.3 overs. Mayank Pilke scored a half century knock of 50 runs.

Brief scores – Division ‘G’: Our Own Club (1st innings): 130 all out, 45.4 overs (Krish Trivedi 35; Medhankar Ashwini Lavesh 5/54) Vs Gamdevi Cricketers (1st innings): 74 for 9, 39 overs (Aryan Sakpal 36; Fazil Mukadam 5/9, Chandan Gaud 3/15). Result: match drawn.

Mangrol SC 171 for 4 declared, 42 overs (Shreyash Yadav 80*, Parth Chandan 50*) Vs Young Stars Marine Drive (1st innings): 33 all out, 27.5 overs (Parth Chandan 7/19, Chetan Jaiswal 3/7) and (2nd innings): 58 for 7, 17 overs (Shreyas Yadav 3/9). Result: Mangrol won on 1st innings lead.

Sportsmen CC, Vasai (1st innings): 111 all out, 49 overs (Sangram Shirke 4/28) Vs Bombay Union SC (1st innings): 115 for 5 declared, 23.4 overs (Shreyas Indulkar 34*). Result: Bombay Union won on 1st innings lead.

Blue Star CC (1st innings): 152 all out, 52.2 overs (Lalkrishna Vishwakarma 32; Ritesh Nalawade 4/53, Arnav Bakshi 3/45 Vs

Sangam SC (1st innings): 112 all out, 31.4 overs (Jai Bakshi 42; Prasoon Singh 5/43, Dhruvil Turakhia 3/12). Result: Blue Star won on 1st innings lead.

Shree Lad Club (1st innings): 200 for 7 declared, 52 overs (Rohan Randery 58, Jayshal Wadiyal 50*, Sachin Sanghvi 32; Musaddique Shaikh 3/27) Vs Garware Club House (1st innings): 74 all out, 33.2 overs (Santosh Chavhan 3/18). Result: Shree Lad won on 1st innings lead.

Mohan CC (1st innings): 115 all out, 35.5 overs (Abhijeet Rohdiya 47; Mohammad Karim 7/34) & (2nd innings): 119 for 3 declared, 26.3 overs (Mayank Pilke 50) VS Union Cricket Academy (1st innings): 141 for 5 declared, 27 overs (Mohammad Karim 49, Rohan Karandikar 41, Pawan Chandel 30; Vishal Adav 4/33). Result: Union CC won on 1st innings lead.

