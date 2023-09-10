 Murali Kartik Birthday Special: An Overview Of His Cricketing Career
Murali Kartik Birthday Special: An Overview Of His Cricketing Career

Taking a glance at Murali Kartik's cricketing career as he turns 47.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Murali Kartik. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik turns 47 on September 11th, 2023 and its worth looking back at his career on such an occasion. The left-arm spinner made his international debut back in 2000 and, but ended up playing only in 2007, featuring in 8 Tests, 37 ODIs, and a solitary T20I.

article-image

Murali Kartik's International career:

Kartik's Test debut came along in 2000 against South Africa at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer's first wicket was Pieter Strydom, followed by Mark Boucher to finish with respectable figures of 18-6-28-2. He also went on to score 14 valuable runs in the first innings to give the hosts a competitive total of 225.

Although he snared another wicket in the 4th innings, the Proteas emerged victorious as they chased down a stiff 164 with four wickets to spare. Kartik's final Test also came against South Africa 4 years later and finished with 2 wickets as the game resulted in a draw. He finished his Test career with 24 scalps at 34.16.

Kartik went wicketless in his ODI debut against Zimbabwe, bagging figures of 8-0-47-0 and took 37 scalps in as many ODIs. Although the veteran didn't find success in his only T20I, the Men in Blue beat Australia by 7 wickets.

Murali Kartik's IPL career:

Kartik played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors, and Punjab Kings in IPL across 6 seasons. However, he managed only 31 scalps in 56 matches at 44.77.

At present, Kartik works as a commentator and a television presenter.

