Murali Kartik shuts down trolls calling for his axing

The Pink Ball Test, as it has come to be known, was a one-sided demolition conducted with ruthless efficiency by India. And while the pacers' dazzling spells and Kohli's century will be remembered, the game is also going to be forever known for the spat between Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle.

Well, 'spat' is a misrepresentation of facts.

Harsha Bhogle paid little heed to Manjrekar's passive-aggressive insults as he tried to make his point about the pink ball's visibility. Manjrekar, on the other hand, seemed more intent on attacking Bhogle's credibility as an analyst than he did on discussing the match.

Fans did not take kindly to Manjrekar's antics, which led to many of them taking to Twitter to demand that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly remove the veteran commentator from his post.