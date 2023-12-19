MSSA Athletics: Lakshdham Athletes Grab The Limelight

VGP

Lakshdham School's track stars showcased their dominance in the hurdles event at the Mumbai Schools Sports Association inter-school athletics championship at the University ground Marine Lines, here on Tuesday. Asmi Joshi outpaced her competition, edging out Aishwarya Borade of Gokuldham School & Jr College by a mere 0.17 seconds, finishing in 13.22 seconds.

Meanwhile, Ronnak Kangjam secured gold in a nail-biting race, crossing the finish line just 0.4 seconds ahead of Aadish Punde, with a winning time of 13.03 seconds.

Aarav Lathigara claimed the bronze medal, completing the race in 14.22 seconds.

Results

Girls (80m hurdles)

1. Asmi Joshi (Lakshdham School) 13.22 sec, 2. Aishwarya Borade (Gokuldham School & Jr College), 13.39 sec, 3. Kawya Pulla (Children Academy) 15.95 sec

Boys (80m hurdles): 1. Ronnak Kangjam (Lakshdham School) 13.03 sec, 2. Aadish Punde (Thane Police School) 13.07 sec, 3. Aarav Lathigara (Rustomjee Intl School) 14.22 sec.