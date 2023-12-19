 MSSA Athletics: Lakshdham Athletes Grab The Limelight
MSSA Athletics: Lakshdham Athletes Grab The Limelight

Asmi Joshi outpaced her competition, edging out Aishwarya Borade of Gokuldham School & Jr College by a mere 0.17 seconds, finishing in 13.22 seconds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
VGP

Lakshdham School's track stars showcased their dominance in the hurdles event at the Mumbai Schools Sports Association inter-school athletics championship at the University ground Marine Lines, here on Tuesday. Asmi Joshi outpaced her competition, edging out Aishwarya Borade of Gokuldham School & Jr College by a mere 0.17 seconds, finishing in 13.22 seconds.

Meanwhile, Ronnak Kangjam secured gold in a nail-biting race, crossing the finish line just 0.4 seconds ahead of Aadish Punde, with a winning time of 13.03 seconds.

Aarav Lathigara claimed the bronze medal, completing the race in 14.22 seconds.

article-image

Results

Girls (80m hurdles)

1. Asmi Joshi (Lakshdham School) 13.22 sec, 2. Aishwarya Borade (Gokuldham School & Jr College), 13.39 sec, 3. Kawya Pulla (Children Academy) 15.95 sec

Boys (80m hurdles): 1. Ronnak Kangjam (Lakshdham School) 13.03 sec, 2. Aadish Punde (Thane Police School) 13.07 sec, 3. Aarav Lathigara (Rustomjee Intl School) 14.22 sec.

article-image

