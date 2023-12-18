 MSSA Athletics Meet: Aadit Gawade, Riya Ranjit Emerge As The Fastest Athletes
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMSSA Athletics Meet: Aadit Gawade, Riya Ranjit Emerge As The Fastest Athletes

MSSA Athletics Meet: Aadit Gawade, Riya Ranjit Emerge As The Fastest Athletes

The DPYS school's Gawtade clocked 2.43 edging out Lenron D'Souza and his team mate Zerxex Daruvala to the second and third positions respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
VGP

Aadit Gawtade and Riya Ranjit emerged as he fastest athletes (Under-14) age group on the opening day of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) athletic meet, at the University ground, Marine Lines here on Monday.

The DPYS school's Gawtade clocked 2.43 edging out Lenron D'Souza and his team mate Zerxex Daruvala to the second and third positions respectively. Riya of Vasant Vihar High School & Junior College stopped the clock at 13.36 leaving behind Naomi Ajish and Prapti Shetty in that order.

Read Also
Mumbai: Parle Tilak Register Huge Win In The MSSA Inter-School Giles Shield
article-image

Results: 100m

Boys (U-14): 1. Aadit Gawtade (The DPYS High) 12.43 sec, 2. Lebron D'Souza (St Domnic Savio High School) 12.69 sec, 3. Zerxex Daruvala (The DPYA High School) 12.76 sec.

Girls: 1. Riya Ranjit (Vasant Vihar High School, & Jr College), 13.36 sec, 2. Naomi Ajish (RN Podar School) 13.49 sec, 3. Prapti Shetty (Rustomjee International School, Dahisar) 13.88 sec

Read Also
MSSA Under-14 Football: Cathedral Annex Maiden Title
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To Arvind Kejriwal, Calls For Questioning On...

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To Arvind Kejriwal, Calls For Questioning On...

92 MPs Suspended! Adhir Ranjan, Gogoi Among 33 LS MPs Barred; Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal &...

92 MPs Suspended! Adhir Ranjan, Gogoi Among 33 LS MPs Barred; Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal &...

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Move To Oust Her From Official Residence

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Move To Oust Her From Official Residence

Pakistan Cricket Crisis: Zaka Ashraf's Alleged Audio Leak Reveals How PCB Plotted Babar Azam's...

Pakistan Cricket Crisis: Zaka Ashraf's Alleged Audio Leak Reveals How PCB Plotted Babar Azam's...

Mumbai: Aayush Sharma's Driver Gets 'Injuries On Head' In Car Accident, FIR Registered

Mumbai: Aayush Sharma's Driver Gets 'Injuries On Head' In Car Accident, FIR Registered