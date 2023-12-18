MSSA Athletics Meet: Aadit Gawade, Riya Ranjit Emerge As The Fastest Athletes

VGP

Aadit Gawtade and Riya Ranjit emerged as he fastest athletes (Under-14) age group on the opening day of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) athletic meet, at the University ground, Marine Lines here on Monday.

The DPYS school's Gawtade clocked 2.43 edging out Lenron D'Souza and his team mate Zerxex Daruvala to the second and third positions respectively. Riya of Vasant Vihar High School & Junior College stopped the clock at 13.36 leaving behind Naomi Ajish and Prapti Shetty in that order.

Results: 100m

Boys (U-14): 1. Aadit Gawtade (The DPYS High) 12.43 sec, 2. Lebron D'Souza (St Domnic Savio High School) 12.69 sec, 3. Zerxex Daruvala (The DPYA High School) 12.76 sec.

Girls: 1. Riya Ranjit (Vasant Vihar High School, & Jr College), 13.36 sec, 2. Naomi Ajish (RN Podar School) 13.49 sec, 3. Prapti Shetty (Rustomjee International School, Dahisar) 13.88 sec