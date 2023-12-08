Mumbai: Parle Tilak Register Huge Win In The MSSA Inter-School Giles Shield

MSSA Inter-School Giles Shield | Credits: Twitter

Aryan Desai's brilliant double century, coupled with Anush Shelar's impressive performance, propelled Parle Tilak English School to a commanding 383-run victory in the MSSA Inter-School Giles Shield at Oval Maidan on Friday.

With two batsmen scoring big, Parle Tilak English Medium School posted an imposing total of 415/1.

Later, seamer Gandharv Kumbhar tore through the opposing batting lineup, claiming seven wickets while conceding just five runs, leading to their dismissal for a mere 53 runs.

Meanwhile, it was a shining moment for Holy Cross School as spinner Malhar Gadve took eight wickets, including a hat-trick, against Aarya Vidyamandir Bandra.

Brief scores

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School Thane: 36 (Mohammad Ali 5-15, Pradyankumar Bhalerao 3-12) lost to Al Barkaat MMI English School: 37-2; By 8 wkts; Parle Tilak English Medium School,

Vile Parle: 415-1 (Anush Shelar 127, Aryan Desai 212*) bt IES Secondary School Bhandup : 53 (Gandharv Kumbhar 7-5) by 383 runs;

Ryan International School, Kharghar: 60 (Tanishk 33, Rohan Chawla 7-19, Nathan Gomes 3-50) lost to Hiranandani Foundation International School: 61-3; by 7 wkts;

Holy Cross High School: 152 (Aarav Rai 32; Arnav Rathod 4-46, Sagar Ranveer 3-9) bt Arya Vidyamandir, Bandra: 74(Malhar Gadve 8-10 with hat-trick) by 78 runs;

Lilavati Podar (ICSC): 71 (Hriday Thakkar 5-28) lost to St. Joseph Malad: 72-2; by 8 wkts;

Shishuvan School: 193 (Arav Gangar 60, Manasva Borhade 32; Mannat Joshi 6-52) bt Amulakh Amichand International: 85 (Arav Gangar 7-36) by 108 runs;

Abhinav Vidya Mandir, Borivali: 203 (Manthan Kadam 90; Parth Ranade 5-74) bt Rustomjee Cambridge Internationala School: 76 (Ayush Patil 4/21) by 127 runs;

HVB Global Academy: 108 lost to South Indian Education High School Matunga: 109-8 in 21 overs ) by 2 wkts;

The Scholars English High School, Bhiwandi: 37 (Tanishq Shitkar 4-9, Devanshu Mane 4-1) lost to Vasant Vihar High School: 38-3 by 7 wkts;

Sister Nivedita, Dombivali: 136 (Yogesh Mishra 47; Adhiraj Sathe 4-11, Vihan Sakpal 4-11) lost to Omkar International School: 137-8 (Rudraksh Shinde 48*) by 2 wkts.