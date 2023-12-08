 Mumbai: MCC (Red) beat B4S CC by 150 runs in the MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League
Mumbai: MCC (Red) beat B4S CC by 150 runs in the MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League

Batting first, MCC (Red) set a formidable target of 259 for six in 40 overs, showcasing stellar performances by Amit Chauhan with an unbeaten 70 and Rohit Dolas contributing 51.

Friday, December 08, 2023
MCC (Red) defeat B4S CC by 150 runs

In a thrilling match at Oval Maidan, MCC (Red), former champions, secured their first win in the MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League organised by Jwala Sports Foundation.

They dominated B4S CC, defeating them by an impressive 150 runs. Batting first, MCC (Red) set a formidable target of 259 for six in 40 overs, showcasing stellar performances by Amit Chauhan with an unbeaten 70 and Rohit Dolas contributing 51.

The standout moment for their opponents came from Janish Khandelwal, who took 5 wickets for 23 runs, emerging as the chief destroyer.

MCC (Green) secures second win in MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League

Meanwhile, in another Elite division clash, MCC (Green) notched their second victory by chasing down RP Cricket Academy 150 all out with three wickets in hand. Subrato Das played a pivotal role with figures of 3/23. In the Plate division, JSF emerged victorious, defeating MCC (Black) by 42 runs

Brief scores: MCC (Elite) League: RPCA 150 (Nitin Vishwakarma 31*, Ravi Sharma 30; Subrato Das 3-23) lost to MCC (Green) 151-7 (Aryan Lahane 31)- by 3 wkts. MOM – Subrato Das; MCC (Red) 259-6 (Amit Chauhan 70*, Rohit Dolas 51) bt B4S CC 109 (Janish Khandelwal 5-23, Abhishek Sanale 3-10) by 150 runs. MOM- Janish Khandelwal; MCC (Plate) League: JSF 177 (AaravThakker 77; Prabhat Pandey 5-33) bt MCC (Black) 135 (Upesh Singh 45; Utkarsh  Upadhyay 4/30) by 42 runs. MOM- Aarav Thaker.

