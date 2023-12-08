Women’s Premier League Auction 2024: Find Where, When & How To Watch Live Streaming

Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur posing with WPL trophy | Credits: Twitter

The Women’s Premier League Auction 2024 is slated to take place on 9 December in Mumbai. A total of 165 players will go under the hammer in which 104 are Indian players while 61 players hail from other countries.

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League is expected to take place in February-March. The defending champions Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be part of the auction.

However, the challenge lies on all five WPL franchises as they have to fill up a mere 30 slots, including 9 overseas players across all teams. Chamari Athapaththu, Dendra Dottin and Shabnim Ismail are among the top overseas players to be part of the WPL 2024 auction.

The franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the Women’s Premier League 2024. Each team can have a maximum of 18 players in the squad. The WPL franchises have a remaining purse of ₹17.65 crore, with Gujarat Giants having the highest purse of ₹5.95 crore. While Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse of ₹2.10 crore.

WPL Auction 2024 live streaming details

The Women’s Premier League Auction 2024 will begin at 2:30 PM IST and will be exclusively telecasted by Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

The fans can enjoy live streaming of the WPL Auction 2024 on Jio Cinema app and website. The auction will be streamed free on Jio Cinema.

Prior to the start of the WPL Auction 2024, the broadcaster Sports18 will run a pre-show from 2:00 PM IST.

WPL 2024 retained players

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia (WK)

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (C), Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Titas Sadhu

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy (WK), Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav(WK), Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashashri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (C), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer