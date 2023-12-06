WPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Giants Have Highest Purse Of ₹5.95 Crore; All You Need To Know About Date, Venue And Other Details

Get ready for a cricketing spectacle as the Indian Premier League (IPL) unveils its grand festivities. The Women's Premier League sets the stage ablaze on December 9, followed by the highly anticipated IPL 2024 Men's auction in Dubai on December 19.

While the spotlight may be on the men's league, the women are gearing up for the second edition of their championship, promising an electrifying showdown.

🥁 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬!



🔨 #TATAWPL Auction



🗓️ 9th December 2023



📍 Mumbai pic.twitter.com/rqzHpT8LRG — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) November 24, 2023

As the cricketing world counts down to December 9 and 19, crores of rupees are set to change hands in this global cricketing extravaganza. With 1166 players in the auction pool, this marks the final mini-auction before the mega event next year. In all 77 slots are up for grabs, with 30 reserved for overseas players, and the 10 participating teams collectively boast a purse of Rs 262.95 crore.

Read Also WPL 2024 Auction: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer Ahead Of 2nd Season

WPL Auction details

The Women's Premier League auction is poised to be a day-long spectacle, with five teams vying for 30 slots, including nine for overseas players. Ahead of the auction, franchises released 29 players while retaining 60, including 21 foreign players.

Adding to the thrill, teams have extra funds of approximately $180,000 (INR 1.5 crore) for the auction, supplementing the funds left after player releases. In the inaugural season, franchises had about $1.44 million (INR 12 crore) to build their teams.

Biggest purse: Gujarat Giants (₹5.59 Crore)

The Gujarat Giants lead the charge with the highest amount left for the auction, nearly $715,000 (INR 5.95 crore) for the acquisition of 10 players, including three foreign players.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz, RCB, Delhi Capitals, and defending champions Mumbai Indians have varying budgets, setting the stage for a thrilling auction where teams will shape their destinies for the upcoming season.

GG in the lead

At the moment, Gujarat Giants lead the auction race with a whopping $715,000 (INR 5.95 crore) in their pocket, making them the top spenders for the 10 players they're eyeing, including three international talents.

Following closely, UP Warriorz have a budget of $480,000 (INR 4 crore), while RCB is armed with $402,000 (INR 3.35 crore).

Amount left for other franchises

The last year's runners-up, Delhi Capitals, have a respectable $270,300 (INR 2.25 crore) at their disposal, while the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, are not far behind with approximately $250,000 (INR 2.1 crore) ready for the auction battleground.

Slots left for teams

Teams face varying requirements, with the Giants needing to fill 10 slots, UP Warriorz having five, RCB with seven (including three overseas players), Capitals with three (including one overseas player), and Mumbai Indians with five slots to fill, including one for a foreign player.

The stage is set for a thrilling auction, where fortunes will be decided, and teams will shape their destinies for the upcoming season.

The first WPL took place exclusively in Mumbai, spanning three different venues. While there were discussions about introducing a home-and-away format in the future, organisers have not yet confirmed this change.

BCCI will be leaning towards maintaining the February-March slot, aligning it with the period just before the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins in June next year begins.