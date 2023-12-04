 IPL 2024: From Player Transactions To Approval Process, Navigating The Intricacies Of Trading Window
IPL 2024: From Player Transactions To Approval Process, Navigating The Intricacies Of Trading Window

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
As the countdown to the IPL 2024 season gains momentum, the cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming auctions. At the heart of team rebuilds and strategic manoeuvrers lies the IPL Trading Window—a pivotal phase where franchises engage in player swaps and cash deals, reshaping the dynamics of their squads.

In this comprehensive guide, we unravel the dos and don'ts of the Trading Window, offering a roadmap for teams aiming to navigate this intricate process seamlessly.

Join us as we explore the player transactions, approval processes, and notable trades that are set to make waves in the cricketing landscape.

Player transactions: Franchises can enhance their squads through player swaps or all-cash deals.

Approval process: The IPL governing council has the final say, granting approval for all trades.

Preference rights: When multiple franchises show interest in a player, the selling franchise can choose the destination for their player.

Player consent: Prior consent from the player is mandatory before any trading or transferring process.

Exclusions: 'Icon' players are exempt from the trading process.

Romario Shepherd (INR 50 lakh): Traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow SuperGiants.

Devdutt Padikkal (INR 7.5 crore): Traded to Lucknow SuperGiants from Rajasthan Royals.

Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore): Traded to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow SuperGiants.

The highly anticipated IPL auction is set for December 19, promising a star-studded affair as franchises compete for top talent in lucrative deals. Stay tuned on the exciting player acquisitions that will define the narrative of IPL 2024.

