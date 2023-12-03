From Omarzai To Tector: Lesser-Known Players Who Could Be Surprise Attractions At IPL 2024 Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 03, 2023
Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai played some eye-catching innings in the 2023 World Cup, finishing with 353 runs in 9 innings at 70.60. He also took 7 wickets, making him an all-round package.
Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran had a World Cup to remember, smashing 376 runs in 9 matches at 47. While Zadran's T20 strike rate is not up to the level, his experience of Indian conditions should bode well for the franchises.
Logan van Beek came into the 2023 World Cup on the back of his heroics with the bat against the West Indies in the qualifiers. Van Beek didn't shine with the bat, but took 12 wickets to raise his chances of getting a bid in the IPL auction.
Only a few might remember that Roelof van der Merwe part of RCB in IPL 2009 and 2010. At 38, van der Merwe still delivered good performances in the World Cup and was agile in his movement. Hence, franchises could go after him.
Paul van Meekeren led Netherlands' bowling unit in the World Cup, taking 12 scalps in 9 matches at 37.25. The right-arm seamer's ability to take wickets at any stage makes him a compelling prospect in the auction.
Bas de Leede is yet another promising prospect from the Netherlands ahead of the auction. Known for his penchant of bowling fast, De Leede was Netherlands' highest wicket-taker in the event with 16 scalps in 9 games.
Harry Tector is one of the top Irish batters today and is in top 10 rankings for ODIs. Tector also strikes at 124.93 in T20s, making him a promising prospect in the auction.
Curtis Campher is yet another gun cricketer from Ireland, with a penchant of striking big and knack of breaking partnerships. Hence, Campher could attract some massive bids.
Sean Williams is technically the most compact batter in Zimbabwe's ranks currently and racked up 600 runs in the World Cup qualifiers. A dynamic middle-order batter like Williams should find a handful of bids.
