From Shardul Thakur To Gerald Coetzee: Players Who Can Trigger Bidding Wars In IPL 2024 Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 03, 2023
Rachin Ravindra is arguably the 1st name that comes into our minds. The Kiwi batter was the breakout star in the 2023 World Cup, mustering nearly 600 runs and will be the target of a few franchises.
Travis Head's heroics in the 2023 World Cup left the Indian fans jaded, but also in awe. Head's ability to provide quick starts makes him the demand of several franchises.
Although Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the 1st half of IPL 2024, the investment on the right-arm seamer is every bit worth it. Hazlewood's immaculate line and length along with seam makes him an outstanding bowler.
Mitchell Starc has entered the auction for the first time since the 2018 edition. Starc's ability to bring the ball back in with the new ball and triggering the toe-crushing yorkers makes him an exciting prospect.
The World Cup winning captain will enter the auction after missing out last year. Cummins' bowling kept improving as the tournament progressed, while his batting is equally an asset, making him the target of many franchises.
Gerald Coetzee was yet another breakout star from the 2023 World Cup. The 23-year-old finished with 20 scalps in 8 matches and bowled every spell with plenty of energy. Hence, he is set to attract plenty of bids.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell had an outstanding World Cup campaign, hitting over 550 runs with 2 centuries. Mitchell's use of feet to negate the spinners should make him an attractive prospect for most IPL franchises.
Dilshan Madushanka was the standout player for Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup amid their gloomy campaign, taking 21 scalps in 9 matches. Madushanka's ability to make the new ball talk should attract franchises.
Shardul Thakur might have been released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, but he is undoubtedly a game-changer in T20 cricket. Thakur's ability to single-handedly turn matches in any facet makes him an attractive prospect.
Shahrukh Khan has immense potential with the bat, but is yet to showcase full throttle in IPL. He still remains an attractive prospect due to his big-hitting skills and should be amongst the most expensive Indian players.
Harshal Patel built his reputation as a bona fide wicket-taker based on his variations. The right-arm seamer wasn't particularly impressive in IPL 2023, but still possesses the ability to deceive batters.
