Team India Go Past Pakistan To Register Most Victories In T20I History

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 02, 2023
Team India has the most T20I wins in history as they registered their 136th in the format by beating Australia in Raipur. India have also won the T20 World Cup once.
Pakistan now have the 2nd most number of wins in the T20I format, registering 135 wins in 226 matches since first playing in 2006. Pakistan also won the T20 World Cup in 2009.
New Zealand were one of the first teams to play T20I cricket in 2005 and have won 102 out of 200 games. The Kiwis have reached the T20 World Cup final once, but failed to win it.
Australia made its T20I debut alongside New Zealand in 2005 and have recorded 95 wins in 179 games. They also lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2021.
South Africa first played a T20I in 2005 and have won 95 games out of 171. However, the Proteas are yet to play a T20 World Cup final.
England also started their T20I journey in 2005 and are one of the most power-packed teams currently. They have won 92 out of 177 games and are two-time champions in the format.
Sri Lanka first played T20I cricket in 2006 and have won 79 fixtures out of 180. The Island nation also won the tournament in 2014 and reached the final in 2009 and 2012.
West Indies follow next as they have registered 76 victories in 184 T20Is. The Caribbeans are he only other team to win the T20 World Cup twice.
Afghanistan is one of the fastest growing cricket-playing nations today. The Asian nation has registered a staggering 74 wins in 118 matches since 2010.
Ireland has been an equally promising cricketing nation in the last few years. Since 2008, the Irishmen have recorded 64 wins in 154 T20Is.
