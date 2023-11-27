From Hardik Pandya To Harry Brook: Notable Players Traded/Released Ahead Of IPL 2024

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 27, 2023
Mumbai Indians purchased Cameron Green for a massive INR 17.5 crore. However, they traded him to the Royal Challengers Bangalore despite the all-rounder delivering credible performances.
(Credits: Twitter)
The massive coup was that of Hardik Pandya, who returned from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians. The deal was an all-cash one of INR 15 crore.
(Credits: Twitter)
Josh Hazlewood was acquired for INR 7.75 crores ahead of IPL 2022 by RCB, but has been released despite promising performances. Coach Andy Flower later reasoned Hazlewood's unavailability for the 1st half behind his release.
(Credits: Twitter)
RCB shelled out INR 10.75 crore in IPL 2022 auction for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, but was released. Coach Andy Flower explained that releasing Hasaranga gives them buying power in the auction.
(Credits: Twitter)
By releasing Ben Stokes, Chennai Super Kings have acquired back the amount of INR 16.25 crore. But it was scarcely surprising as Stokes had opted out of IPL 2024 and the franchise was unlikely to keep persisting.
(Credits: Twitter)
SunRisers Hyderabad have let go of Harry Brook after shelling out INR 13.25 crore in the auction. However, Brook had a lean campaign, managing only 190 runs in 11 innings at 21.11.
(Credits: Twitter)
Contrary to expectations, Punjab Kings had retained all-rounder Sam Curran. The franchise shelled out INR 18.5 crores, but Curran managed only 10 wickets in 14 matches and 276 runs with the bat.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!