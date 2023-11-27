IPL 2024: Final Purse Amount Left With Every Franchise After Announcing Retention And Release List

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2023
Mumbai Indians released 11 players from their squad and the highlight was trading out Cameron Green to RCB. They are left with a purse of 17.75 crore.
Gujarat Titans let go of 8 players from their large squad, with the highlight being trading Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians for 15 crore. They are now left with an enormous amount of 38.15 crore.
Lucknow Super Giants have also liberated 8 players from their squad and have acquired Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Avesh Khan. LSG have a purse amount of 13.15 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore let go of star players like Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga, consisting of 11 of them. The franchise have a healthy purse amount of 23.25 crore left ahead of the auction.
SunRisers Hyderabad have released their most expensive signing Harry Brook among the 6 players. The 2016 champions have a purse amount of 34 crore ahead of the auction.
Rajasthan Royals have released 9 players from their squad, including Joe Root and Jason Holder. They still have only 14.5 crore left in their armoury.
Delhi Capitals seemed to go for a complete overhaul, releasing as many as 11 cricketers. The Capitals are now left with 28.95 crore in their purse.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have also released 8 players from their squad. The five-time champions now have a purse amount of INR 31 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to have aimed to clean up their pace-bowling department, releasing Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson among their 12 released players. KKR have a purse amount of INR 32.7 crore left.
Punjab Kings have released only 5 players from their squad. Yet, they are left with a healthy 29.1 crore as purse amount.
