 WPL 2024 Auction: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer Ahead Of 2nd Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2024 Auction: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer Ahead Of 2nd Season

WPL 2024 Auction: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer Ahead Of 2nd Season

With 165 players to go under the hammer for WPL 2024 auction, 104 of them are Indians.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Indians women. | (Credits: Twitter)

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see 165 players going under the gavel during the auction on December 9 in Mumbai, including England's Danni Wyatt, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, India's Priya Punia, West Indies' Deandra Dottin among others.

"The second edition of the Women's Premier League Player Auction list is out with a total of 165 cricketers set to go under the gavel on December 9 in Mumbai," said a statement from the league.

Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109. A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.

Rs 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with 2 players - Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth - choosing to be slotted in the top bracket. Four players are a part of the auction list with a base price of Rs 40 Lakh.

Mumbai Indians start as defending champions ahead of WPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 saw Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals square off in the final at the Brabourne Stadium. Issy Wong and Hayley Mathews starred with 3 wickets each in the 1st innings to restrict Delhi to 131 in 20 overs.

After Mumbai lost their openers, Nat Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet Kaur added 72, with the former top-scoring with 60. She remained unbeaten to script a seven-wicket victory for the Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read Also
WPL 2024: Luke Williams Replaces Ben Sawyer As Royal Challengers Bangalore's Coach
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2024 Auction: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer Ahead Of 2nd Season

WPL 2024 Auction: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer Ahead Of 2nd Season

'Sari Hekri Nikal Gayi...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Shares Picture Of Man...

'Sari Hekri Nikal Gayi...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Shares Picture Of Man...

BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Bangladesh Stun Former WTC Champions In Historic Win In Sylhet

BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Bangladesh Stun Former WTC Champions In Historic Win In Sylhet

Team India Go Past Pakistan To Register Most Victories In T20I History

Team India Go Past Pakistan To Register Most Victories In T20I History

'IPL Is the Best Make In India Brand We Can Think Of Post-Independence': Arun Dhumal

'IPL Is the Best Make In India Brand We Can Think Of Post-Independence': Arun Dhumal