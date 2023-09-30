WPL 2024: Luke Williams Replaces Ben Sawyer As Royal Challengers Bangalore's Coach

Luke Williams | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australia's Luke Williams has been appointed as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore's women's team ahead of the upcoming edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. Williams replaces Ben Sawyer in the role and will hope to lift the franchise after finishing at 4th in the table with six losses in 8 games.

Williams, a former first-class cricketer in Australia, arrives at the RCB set-up, with a rich coaching CV. The 43-year-old led the Adelaide Strikers women to the Big Bash League title in 2022 and coached them to the finals in 2019 and 2021. The 43-year-old was also the assistant coach for Southern Brave Women in The Hundred in 2023, scripting a title victory for them.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT: Big Bash Winning Coach 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 Joins RCB Women’s Team as Head Coach 😇🤝



Luke: “I look forward to working with a playing group that will host a number of the most exciting players in Indian and world cricket as we look to bring a bold and… pic.twitter.com/WxRyzedkPV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 30, 2023

"I am thrilled to have been provided this opportunity with RCB" - Luke Williams

Williams reacted to his appointment stating that he cannot wait to get started with the team's preparations and wishes to introduce an aggressive style of playing. As quoted by the official website, the 43-year-old claimed:

"I am thrilled to have been provided this opportunity with RCB and can’t wait to get started with the team’s preparations for the second season of the WPL. I look forward to working with a playing group that will host a number of the most exciting players in Indian and world cricket as we look to bring a bold and exciting style of play and success to our huge and passionate fan base."

It remains to be seen whether the franchise retains Smriti Mandhana as captain.

