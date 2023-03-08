WATCH: Radha Yadav pulls off a screamer at long-on to dismiss Deepti Sharma during WPL match

Radha Yadav is one of India's best fielders, as evidenced by her sensational catch at long-on in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday. Indian all rounder Deepti Sharma hit Shikha Pandey's length ball towards long-on on the first ball of the 11th over. The ball traveled with pace as its projectile dipped just in front of Radha, when the player leaped forward and took a spectacular catch to end Deepti's innings.

In terms of the game, Tahlia McGrath's 90 not out off 50 balls was in vain as Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs to win their second WBL match in a row.

In pursuit of a 212-run target against Delhi, the UP Warriorz could post a total of 169 for 5.

Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, and Jemimah Rodrigues earlier contributed to DC's 211 for 4 in 20 overs.

With her 70-run knock off 42 balls, Lanning helped Delhi get off to a solid start before Jonassen (42 not out off 20) and Rodrigues (unbeaten 34 off 22) helped the side cross the 200-run mark.

Jonassen also bowled well, picking up three wickets, including a double-wicket over.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match on Tuesday at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.