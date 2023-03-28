Watch: Rohit Sharma and rest of the Mumbai Indians men's squad cheer Harmanpreet and co after inaugural WPL win

Rohit Sharma and other members of the Mumbai Indians men's squad were in attendance at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday to witness the Women's team defeat the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Rohit and the rest of the squad got off their seats and rose to applaud the Harmanpreet Kaur and company on winning the inaugural edition of the WPL. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were also seen cheering for the team.

Mumbai limited Delhi to 131-9, which they beat with three balls to spare at their Brabourne Stadium home, thanks to a crucial 72-run third-wicket partnership between Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37).

Kaur was run out in the 17th over, but Sciver-Brunt hit her third half-century of the tournament to help the team home, along with Amelia Kerr (14 not out) in an undefeated stand of 39.

Sciver-Brunt hit the winning boundary as the Mumbai dugout exploded in joy, adding to the men's team's record five IPL titles for the franchise controlled by Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

"It (the win) means everything. At the start of the competition, I didn't know what to expect," player of the match Sciver-Brunt said.

"Coming together with a special group of girls with the Mumbai Indians, it's really special to be standing here."

Speaking after the final, Kaur said: "It feels like a dream, for everyone here. So many people were asking when the WPL would come, and that day is here, and we are so happy and proud."