 Mumbai: Don Bosco Matunga Clinches 47 Medals To Win Sixth SFA Championships
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai: Don Bosco Matunga Clinches 47 Medals To Win Sixth SFA Championships

Mumbai: Don Bosco Matunga Clinches 47 Medals To Win Sixth SFA Championships

The 1st runner up position was bagged by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalya (Borivali), whereas the second runner-up award was won by Vibgyor High, Goregaon.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Don Bosco Matunga with SFA Championships Trophy | Credits: Twitter/Sports For All

Mumbai marked a thrilling conclusion to the 6th edition of the SFA Championships in the city.

Don Bosco International School (Matunga) bagged the coveted title of ‘number one school in sports’ with an impressive total of 239 points bagging 10 Gold, 15 Silver, and 22 Bronze medals.

The 1st runner up position was bagged by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalya (Borivali), whereas the second runner-up award was won by Vibgyor High, Goregaon.

Read Also
SFA Championships: Aryan Pradeep Kumar Clinches Under-16 Gold
article-image

Best performing atheles honoured

Honouring the exceptional achievements of athletes in multi-sports, the Golden Girl title was awarded to Norah Alva from Rose Manor International School, who clinched gold medals in skating and athletics (in the U-9 and U-8 category).

While the "Golden Boy" title was conferred upon Mehaan Siddarth Chandiramani from Gundecha Education Academy (Oshiwara), with 2 Gold and 2 Silver medals, in the U-8 category, in speedcubing and judo.

Read Also
SFA Championships: Don Bosco High School, Matunga 'Team B' Clinch Under-14 Boys' Hockey Gold
article-image

17000 athletes participated in SFA Championships 2023

The Mumbai edition of the SFA Championships featured an intense competition, with over 17000 athletes participating in more than 3500 matches in more than 30 sporting categories.

The event highlighted the immense talent of the budding athletes and brought forth a spirit of healthy competition and sportsmanship.

Read Also
IOA names SFA as official partner for the Indian contingent
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet 6.8 Foot Tall Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Zeeshan Wrecking Havoc In U-19 Asia Cup 2023

Meet 6.8 Foot Tall Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Zeeshan Wrecking Havoc In U-19 Asia Cup 2023

WATCH: Animal Actress Tripti Dimri Picks Virat Kohli As Her 'Favourite Cricketer in the World'

WATCH: Animal Actress Tripti Dimri Picks Virat Kohli As Her 'Favourite Cricketer in the World'

'Looks Like A Full Time Food Vlogger': Prithvi Shaw Trolled Over His Weight In New Practice Video;...

'Looks Like A Full Time Food Vlogger': Prithvi Shaw Trolled Over His Weight In New Practice Video;...

'Upbringing Matters A Lot': Sreesanth's Wife Slams Gautam Gambhir For Abusing, Calling Her Husband A...

'Upbringing Matters A Lot': Sreesanth's Wife Slams Gautam Gambhir For Abusing, Calling Her Husband A...

AB De Villiers Says He Played Last 2 Years Of His Career With Damaged Retina: 'Started Losing Vision...

AB De Villiers Says He Played Last 2 Years Of His Career With Damaged Retina: 'Started Losing Vision...