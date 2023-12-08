Mumbai: Don Bosco Matunga Clinches 47 Medals To Win Sixth SFA Championships

Don Bosco Matunga with SFA Championships Trophy | Credits: Twitter/Sports For All

Mumbai marked a thrilling conclusion to the 6th edition of the SFA Championships in the city.

Don Bosco International School (Matunga) bagged the coveted title of ‘number one school in sports’ with an impressive total of 239 points bagging 10 Gold, 15 Silver, and 22 Bronze medals.

The 1st runner up position was bagged by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalya (Borivali), whereas the second runner-up award was won by Vibgyor High, Goregaon.

Don Bosco International School, Matunga, Mumbai emerges as champion, clinching the coveted "number one school in sports", at the SFA Championships Mumbai 2023.



From the field to the podium, their athletes have showcased unparalleled dedication, teamwork and passion!#SFAC2023 pic.twitter.com/kZr03IJjTF — Sports For All (@sfanow) December 8, 2023

Best performing atheles honoured

Honouring the exceptional achievements of athletes in multi-sports, the Golden Girl title was awarded to Norah Alva from Rose Manor International School, who clinched gold medals in skating and athletics (in the U-9 and U-8 category).

While the "Golden Boy" title was conferred upon Mehaan Siddarth Chandiramani from Gundecha Education Academy (Oshiwara), with 2 Gold and 2 Silver medals, in the U-8 category, in speedcubing and judo.

17000 athletes participated in SFA Championships 2023

The Mumbai edition of the SFA Championships featured an intense competition, with over 17000 athletes participating in more than 3500 matches in more than 30 sporting categories.

The event highlighted the immense talent of the budding athletes and brought forth a spirit of healthy competition and sportsmanship.