MSSA Under-14 Football: Cathedral Annex Maiden Title

Salman Ansari

Stanislaus, `A' Bandra failed to captalise on the 1-0 lead as they lost the match to Cathedral and John Connon School 1-3, in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) under-14 boys football, in the match played at the Bombay Gymkhana here on Tuesday.

Zidane Fernandes put the Bandra boys ahead in the 5th minute, but their joy was short lived as the Fort boys struck three minutes later through Yuvaan Vaidya. And later Zohan Mistry (14th) and Veer Jhaveri (17th) rpunded up the tally to seal the match.

This is the maiden win for Cathedral, the boys from Fort area, while Stanislaus have been former champions.

"This is great win and I hope these boys stay together and win more titles for the school in future," said their coach Jayesh Solanki.

"This is our first time winning the title and this will go a long way," added Solanki while talking to FPJ after the match.

The boys from Bandra, Stanislaus were winners in the year 2019 and 2020, before the pandemic stalled all the sports activities.

