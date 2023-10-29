 Bombay Gymkhana Inter-Lawyers Six-A-Side Football Tournament: Khaitan & Co Champions
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBombay Gymkhana Inter-Lawyers Six-A-Side Football Tournament: Khaitan & Co Champions

Bombay Gymkhana Inter-Lawyers Six-A-Side Football Tournament: Khaitan & Co Champions

Last year's runners-up made up for their earlier set back to bounce back to beat Bombay Bar Association by a solitary goal, while their women registered a lost to ANM Global.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image

It was a day of mixed fortune for the Khaitan & Company in the Inter Lawyers six-a-side football tournament.

At the Bombay Gymkhana ground here on Sunday, their men clinched the Chief Justice Chagla Cup, while their counter parts lost to ANM Global in the penalty shoot-out, in the championship sponsored by Wadia Ghandy & Company, the 11 edition of the championship.

Last year's runners-up made up for their earlier set back to bounce back to beat Bombay Bar Association by a solitary goal, while thei women registered a lost to ANM Global.

Read Also
Bombay Gymkhana Six-A-Side Football Tournament: Bombay Bar Association Win Big
article-image

In the plate contest Desai & Diwanji over came Meraki Chambers in the women's section.

In the Wadia Ghandy Bowl, Meraki Chambers got the better of MZM legal 5-1, while for the Wadia Ghandy plate (men) Almt Legal registered a hard-fought 4-2 win via tie-breaker after the teams were lcoked 2-2 in the regulation time.

"They played like a well-knit side and the end result says it all. I am very happy for the team," said Nilanjan Ghose, COO Khaitan & Company after his side won the championship.

Read Also
Bombay Gymkhana All India Lawyers Six-A-Side Football: All India Lawyers Football Today
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Trains Collide In Vizianagaram District;...

Andhra Pradesh: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Trains Collide In Vizianagaram District;...

Kerala Blast: Another Woman Succumbs To Injuries, Death Toll Goes Up To 2

Kerala Blast: Another Woman Succumbs To Injuries, Death Toll Goes Up To 2

IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: India Dismantle England To Register 6th Win In A Row After Rohit Sharma, Mohd...

IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: India Dismantle England To Register 6th Win In A Row After Rohit Sharma, Mohd...

IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli After His 9-Ball Duck, Bharat Army Hits Back...

IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli After His 9-Ball Duck, Bharat Army Hits Back...

WATCH: Shinde Faction MP Hemant Patil Resigns In Support Of Maratha Reservation Agitation

WATCH: Shinde Faction MP Hemant Patil Resigns In Support Of Maratha Reservation Agitation