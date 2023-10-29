Bombay Gymkhana Inter-Lawyers Six-A-Side Football Tournament: Khaitan & Co Champions

It was a day of mixed fortune for the Khaitan & Company in the Inter Lawyers six-a-side football tournament.

At the Bombay Gymkhana ground here on Sunday, their men clinched the Chief Justice Chagla Cup, while their counter parts lost to ANM Global in the penalty shoot-out, in the championship sponsored by Wadia Ghandy & Company, the 11 edition of the championship.

Last year's runners-up made up for their earlier set back to bounce back to beat Bombay Bar Association by a solitary goal, while thei women registered a lost to ANM Global.

In the plate contest Desai & Diwanji over came Meraki Chambers in the women's section.

In the Wadia Ghandy Bowl, Meraki Chambers got the better of MZM legal 5-1, while for the Wadia Ghandy plate (men) Almt Legal registered a hard-fought 4-2 win via tie-breaker after the teams were lcoked 2-2 in the regulation time.

"They played like a well-knit side and the end result says it all. I am very happy for the team," said Nilanjan Ghose, COO Khaitan & Company after his side won the championship.