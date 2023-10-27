Bombay Gymkhana All India Lawyers Six-A-Side Football: All India Lawyers Football Today

Stage is set for yet another showdown as the Bombay Gymkhana is decked up for the 11th edition of Bombay Gymkhana All India Lawyers six-a-side Football tournament for both men and women will kick off from Saturday (Oct 28).

Sponsored by Wadia Ghandy & Co. this championship has come a long way thanks to the good net work of the Bombay Gymkhana who have been on war footing in making this tournament every year a grand success year after year.

This year has a take a new leaf off the books as over 50 entries both in men and women will be seen in action in this two-day championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana.

"Last year there were 30 teams in men and 14 teams in women, going by the entries this year, this championship which is the biggest for solicitors across the country, said Rahul Raichand, one of the committee member of Bombay Gymkhana.

The defending champions Bombay Bar Association will be looking to extend their hold on the trophy.

So it is time for the lawyers to take off their black gown and wear the jersey of their respective teams and move off court rooms to the playing arena to exhibit their skills of this beautiful game, football.`

