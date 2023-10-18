Mumbai Snooker League 2023: Shabaz Khan Helps Bombay Gymkhana Prevail With Neat 81 Break

Shabaz Khan was in impressive form and constructed breaks of 81 and 38 in winning both his frames and helping Bombay Gymkhana ‘Predators’ to prevail over Matoshree Club 3-1 in a round of 32 match of the GreatWhite Electricals-NSCI BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023, and played at the NSCI billiards hall.

Similarly, Manav Panchal and Kanishk Jhanjharia played significant roles in leading Malabar Hill Club ‘Matka Kings’ and Cricket Club of India (CCI) ‘Dark Knights’ to victories and a place in the last 16.

The Bombay Gymkhana cueist Shabaz (+10 handicap) started with a bang rolling in the 81 point break in defeating Rahul Narang (+35) 96-35 in the 15-Red first frame. Matoshree Club drew level as their doubles combination of Anil Sagar and Janesh Nair (+30) overcame the Bombay Gymkhana pair of Zareer Shroff and Vivek Wadhwa (+26) 82-55 in the 9-Red doubles second frame.

Later, Vinay Swaminathan (+6) beat Yash Rungta (+18) 53-18 in the 6-Red third frame before Shahbaz returned to the table and once again defeated Narang 88-36 in the fourth frame to wrap up the match.

In two other round of 32 encounters, Panchal played a stellar role in shaping the fortunes of Malabar Hill Club ‘Matka Kings and leading them to a 3-1 win against Park Club ‘Beach Boys’. After Park Club won the 9-Red doubles tie, Panchal (+8) overcame Amit Sapru (+14) 48-27 in the 6-Red second frame before Akshat Kejriwal (+45) cruised past Park Club’s Sanjiv Bijlani (+36) 107-77 in the 15-Red third frame to give Malabar Hill Club a 2-1 advantage. Panchal (+20) produced another fine performance and went on to quell the challenge from Vishal Gehani (+30) by posting a comfortable 86-69 victory and completing the team’s success.

Kanishk Jhanjharia also played a significant role in guiding Cricket Club of India (CCI) ‘Dark Knights’ to a thrilling 3-2 win against Matunga Gymkhana ‘6 Sigma’ in a closely contested match. Jhanjharia potted steadily and confidently in winning both his 15-Red first and fourth frames.

He first defeated Rushubh Jain (+25) 90-44. Later, his teammates Pranav Todi (+18) lost to Darshan Shah (+16) 54-62 and then their doubles pair of Sameer Gupta and Krish Arora (+30) lost to Matunga Gymkhana’s duo of Naresh Sadarangani and Aditya Agrawal (+2) 60-70. Trailing 1-2, Jhanjharia revived the fortunes of his team by defeating Darshan Shah (+40) 98-88 in the fourth frame before Todi (+45) outplayed Aditya Sgrawal (+20) cruising to 93-43 victory to close out the match in CCI’s favour.

Results –

Round 32: Otters Club ‘Thunders’ beat Khar Gymkhana ‘Top Gun’ 3-2 (Moin Motiwala (+55) lost Janak Masand (+45) 73-114, Zaheer Iqbal/Pratik Nihalani (+30) bt Yasin Merchant/Mohit Lalwani (+15) 70-42, Shaaze Merchant (+22) lost Akash Asrani (+18) 22-65, Zaheer Iqbal (+50) bt Tathya Sachdev (+30) 97-81, Moin Motiwala (+55) bt Janak Masand (+45) 118-86).

Malabar Hill Club ‘Matka Kings’ beat Park Club ‘Beach Boys’ 3-1 (Adil Engineer/Rajeev Sharma (+26) lost Vishal Gehani/Suyog Sawant (+24) 51-67, Manav Panchal (+8) bt Amit Sapru (+14) 48-27, Akshat Kejriwal (+45) bt Sanjiv Bijlani (+36) 107-77, Manav Panchal (+20) bt Vishal Gehani (+30) 86-69).

CCI ‘Dark Knights’ beat Matunga Gymkhana ‘6 Sigma’ 3-2 (Kanishk Jhanjharia (+25) bt Rushubh Jain (+25) 90-44, Pranav Todi (+18) lost Darshan Shah (+16) 54-62, Sameer Gupta/Krish Arora (+30) lost Naresh Sadarangani/Aditya Agrawal (+2) 60-70, Kanishk Jhanjharia (+25) bt Darshan Shah (+40) 98-88, Pranav Todi (+45) bt Aditya Sgrawal (+20) 93-43).

Bombay Gymkhana ‘Predators’ beat Matoshree Club 3-1 (Shabaz Khan (+10) bt Rahul Narang (+35) 96(81)-35, Zareer Shroff/Vivek Wadhwa (+26) lost Anil Sagar/Janesh Nair (+30) 55-82, Vinay Swaminathan (+6) bt Yash Rungta (+18) 53-18, Shabaz Khan (+10) bt Rahul Narang (+35) 88(38)-36).