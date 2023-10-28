 Bombay Gymkhana Six-A-Side Football Tournament: Bombay Bar Association Win Big
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBombay Gymkhana Six-A-Side Football Tournament: Bombay Bar Association Win Big

Bombay Gymkhana Six-A-Side Football Tournament: Bombay Bar Association Win Big

In the championship which has attracted over 60 teams, the champions scored easy wins and moved ahead

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
article-image

Defending champions Bombay Bar Association were off to a rousing start with a resounding 6-0 win over ANM Global, on the opening day of the six-a-side Lawyers football tournament, at the Bombay Gymkhana here on Saturday.

In the championship which has attracted over 60 teams, the champions scored easy wins and moved ahead in this two-day championship awaiting the winners of the coveted Chief Justice Chagla Cup.

“We have won once before but this our second year in the running as holders,” said Farhan Dubash, one of the players who has been playing the championship for the first time.

Read Also
Bombay Gymkhana All India Lawyers Six-A-Side Football: All India Lawyers Football Today
article-image

“It’s a great to see such an ambience and the support the teams get,’ said Rahul Raichand, one of the members of the Bombay gymkhana committee.

It was not a good day in the office for the runners-up Khaitan as they were beaten 4-0 by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM). Indus Law defeated K Universal Legal 4-0 while DSK Legal pipped Anand Naik by a solitary goal. In another close encounter, Lexicon Law went down fighting to Solomon 1-2, and ANM Global scored a 2-0 win against Dhwal Hussain Ji, in the other matches, at the time of going to the press.

Read Also
BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023: Khar Gymkhana & Bombay Gymkhana Storm Into Semifinals
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

End Of An Era! After 6 Decades, Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli Premier Padmini Taxi To Go Off Roads

End Of An Era! After 6 Decades, Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli Premier Padmini Taxi To Go Off Roads

Video: Kulcha Shop Owner Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Bathinda; Ex-Dy CM Badal Says 'Entire...

Video: Kulcha Shop Owner Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Bathinda; Ex-Dy CM Badal Says 'Entire...

Navi Mumbai: Drunk Man Caught On Camera Raping Female Dog In Koparkhairane Arrested By Police

Navi Mumbai: Drunk Man Caught On Camera Raping Female Dog In Koparkhairane Arrested By Police

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Ravindra, Neesham Heroics In Vain As Head & Warner Lead Australia To...

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Ravindra, Neesham Heroics In Vain As Head & Warner Lead Australia To...

'Cash For Query' Row: Mahua Moitra Admits Giving Parliament Login Credentials To Darshan...

'Cash For Query' Row: Mahua Moitra Admits Giving Parliament Login Credentials To Darshan...