Bombay Gymkhana Six-A-Side Football Tournament: Bombay Bar Association Win Big

Defending champions Bombay Bar Association were off to a rousing start with a resounding 6-0 win over ANM Global, on the opening day of the six-a-side Lawyers football tournament, at the Bombay Gymkhana here on Saturday.

In the championship which has attracted over 60 teams, the champions scored easy wins and moved ahead in this two-day championship awaiting the winners of the coveted Chief Justice Chagla Cup.

“We have won once before but this our second year in the running as holders,” said Farhan Dubash, one of the players who has been playing the championship for the first time.

“It’s a great to see such an ambience and the support the teams get,’ said Rahul Raichand, one of the members of the Bombay gymkhana committee.

It was not a good day in the office for the runners-up Khaitan as they were beaten 4-0 by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM). Indus Law defeated K Universal Legal 4-0 while DSK Legal pipped Anand Naik by a solitary goal. In another close encounter, Lexicon Law went down fighting to Solomon 1-2, and ANM Global scored a 2-0 win against Dhwal Hussain Ji, in the other matches, at the time of going to the press.