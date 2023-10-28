 MSSA Under-12 Football Title: JBCN International School Clinches Crown
MSSA Under-12 Football Title: JBCN International School Clinches Crown

The JBCN International School was winning after their under-8 team won before the Covid-19 pandemic

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
JBCN International School from Parel have made a name for themselves. Winning the U-8 crown before the pandemic, the same set of boys have been making waves in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association.

Promoted onto the Under-12 Division last year, these boys under the able guidance of Sushant Pawar, their coach went on to win the Under-12 Division at the Bombay Gymkhana, here on Saturday.

It has been a good run for us for over four years, but for the pandemic which robbed the youngsters of playing, these boys reassembled again and have proved that they are a team,” said Pawar after their school beat Holy Family, Andheri 2-1.

And come 2023-24, these boys will graduate into Division one and are optimistic of their venture with the big boys.

Yes, we will make it to the podium, said Arham the goalscorer in the final

