MSSA Under-16 Tennis: Auti Goes Down Fighting, Karande Wins A Cliffhanger

Saving two match points, Omesh Auti of VN Sule Guruji English Medium, Dadar could not hold the fighting Vivaan Karande of Bombay Scottish school, Mahim as the later won a cliff-hanger 3-2 and a place in the final of the MSSA Under-16 boys final.

In an evenly matched encounter, Karande held a slight edge over his rival, but the stubborn Auti did not let go his opponent easily.

The players were tied 2-2 which gives a prefect match. And in the match that headed towards tie-breaker, Karande showed some backhand glimpses which caught Auti on the on foot and the former cruised into the third final in MSSA.

The X standard student from Bombay Scottish School Mahim has won the under-12 and U-14 titles in MSSA.

In the summit clash Karande will clash with Nirvaan Thingbaijam of Podar International Cambridge, SantaCruz who registered a 3-0 win over Vihaan Jain of the BD Somani International School, Cuffe Parade i the final to be played on Friday (Oct 20).

It was a repeat of the boys semifinals. Nalanda Public School, Mulund's Shrimoyee Kamat had to come out with her best before prevailing over Zainab Mahetar of Podar International Cambridge, Santacruz via the tie-breaker 7-5 for the 3-2 final verdict.

She take on Samradnyee Dalvi who beat Anushkaa Mohatta of BD Somani International School Cuffe Parade 3-0.

Results (all semifinals)

BOYS

Vivaan Karande (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) bt Omesh Auti (VN Sule Guruji English Medium, Dadar) 3-2 (7-5); Nirvaan Thingbaijam(Podar International Cambridge, Santacruz) won 3-0 against Vihaan Jain(BD Somani International School,Cuffe Parade)

GIRLS

Shrimoyee Kamat (Nalanda Public School, Mulund) bt Zainab Mahetar (Podar International Cambridge, Santacruz West) 3-2 (7-5)

Samradnyee Dalvi (Canossa Convent High School, Andheri) bt Anushkaa Mohatta(B.D Somani International School,Cuffe Parade) 3-0

