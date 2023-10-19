5-A-Side Rink Football Tournament: Salunkhe Nets Hat-Trick In Holy Family Win

Holy Family ‘B’ (Andheri) inspired by the brilliance of striker Hrishi Salunkhe who recorded a hat-trick of goals went on to defeat Sacred Heart ‘B’ (Adheri) 5-3 in a Men’s Open second round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organized 5-a-side Rink football tournament, played under floodlights at the gymkhana’s tennis courts.

Salunkhe’s teammates Gavin D’Souza and Rohan Chalke contributed with one goal each to secure the win while Sacred Heart scored through a brace of goals from Saurav More and one from Vedant Jagtap.

There was more misery for Sacred Heart as their ‘A’ team suffered a 2-4 defeat at the hands of St. Paul’s ‘A’ (Dadar) in another second round encounter. For St. Paul’s striker Lance Fernandes hit the target twice while teammates Yash Solanki and Shane Menezes struck one goal each to complete the win. Sacred Heart scored their goals through Declan Gonsalves and Akshay Chavan.

In a closely contested and interesting encounter, St. Joseph’s ‘A’ (Mira Road) got the better of Holy Cross ‘B’ (Juhu) by a fighting 3-2 margin. St. Joseph’s were well-served by Rishi Chauhan who scored two goals and Pankaj Mishra who scored one. Holy Cross ‘B got their goals through the efforts of Mayur Divide and Roshan Mangela.

Results – Round-2: Our Lady of Fatima (Vasai) 2 ( Seaon D’Souza 2) beat Our Lady of Fatima (Vidyavihar) 1 (Chris Godve).

Holy Family ‘B’ (Andheri) 5 (Hrishi Salunkhe 3, Gavin D’Souza, Rohan Chalke) beat Sacred Heart ‘B’ (Andheri) 3 (Saurav More 2, Vedant Jagtap).

St. Joseph’s ‘A’ (Mira Road) 3 (Rishi Chauhan 2, Pankaj Mishra) beat Holy Cross ‘B; (Juhu) 2 (Mayur Divide, Roshan Mangela).

St. Paul’s ‘A’ (Dadar) 4 (Lance Fernandes 2, Yash Solanki, Shane Menezes) beat Sacred Heart ‘A’ (Andheri) 2 (Declan Gonsalves, Akshay Chavan).

