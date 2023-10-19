Navjot Singh Sidhu Birthday: A Brief Look Into The Former Cricketer's Career

Navjot Singh Sidhu | Wikimedia Commons

Former cricketer, politician and renowned television personality, Navjot Singh Sidhu, is celebrating his 60th birthday today. Sidhu, who transitioned from the cricketing world to the realm of entertainment and politics, has been a beloved figure in the TV industry for over 15 years.

Sidhu's career in Cricket

Navjot Singh Sidhu initially gained fame as a cricketer before retiring from the sport in 1999 after a successful career spanning nearly 17 years. Post his retirement, he ventured into cricket commentary, showcasing his deep understanding of the game.

Sidhu's career in Entertainment

Sidhu's television journey commenced in 2005 when he made his debut on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.' His witty humor and infectious laughter captivated audiences, and he continued to entertain them until 2008. His next major TV stint was in the immensely popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 6,' where he left the audience in splits with his humorous anecdotes.

His television journey also included being a part of 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' where his comic timing and jovial personality made him a favorite among viewers.

He also ventured into the world of reality television by participating in 'Bigg Boss 6,' hosted by Salman Khan. However, his stay in the controversial 'Bigg Boss' house was relatively short-lived, lasting only 34 days before his exit from the show.

After 'Bigg Boss,' Navjot Singh Sidhu collaborated with popular comedian Kapil Sharma and became a part of 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' as a guest. He subsequently served as a judge on the show from 2013 to 2016, where his jovial persona and comic insights added value to the program.

In the film industry

In addition to television, Sidhu dabbled in the film industry, making cameo appearances in Bollywood films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'ABCD 2.' He also ventured into Punjabi cinema, where he played a significant role in the film 'Mera Pind.'

In the world of daily soaps, Sidhu made a memorable appearance as a god-like figure in the 2006 soap opera 'Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka,' where he was featured in several episodes.

Returning to the comedy genre, Sidhu once again took on the role of a judge in 'Comedy Nights with Couples' from 2016 to 2019. His contribution to the show delighted fans but was later succeeded by Archana Puran Singh.

Political career

Sidhu is also a politician from the Indian National Congress and is a former Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the state government of Punjab. His political career was also quite eventful. He started with the BJP, later founded a party on his own, and is now with the Congress. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP.

His jail term

Aside from his television career, Sidhu faced a challenging period when he spent 10 months in Patiala's central jail after being convicted in connection with a road rage case. He was released in March of this year.