Leo Frenzy: Thalapathy Vijay Fans Dance Outside Mumbai Theatres At 3 Am, Burst Crackers

The much-awaited film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, finally hit the silver screens on Thursday, October 19, and the release of the film is no less than a festival for fans of the south superstar. Scores of people were seen queueing up outside theatres in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday and taking the celebrations to the streets.

Several photos and videos of the frenzy have now gone viral on the internet in which fans can be seen dancing and bursting firecrackers outside theatres in Mumbai.

The first show of Leo was screened at 3 am in Mumbai in several theatres, and fans made sure to watch the film before anyone else. Fans were seen dancing to the beats of dhol and loudspeakers outside the Huma Mall in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai. They also burst firecrackers and sprayed colour bombs.

In Sion too, Vijay's fans raised slogans and hyped the film at 3 am on Thursday.

3 am show fans celebration @ huma mall Mumbai #Leo pic.twitter.com/djmrGP8wvL — Bharathi raja (@raja_tvm1996) October 18, 2023

Leo controversies

Meanwhile, Leo had been embroiled in a legal soup for more than a month before the film's release in theatres.

It all began when the trailer of the film was released, in which Vijay was seen uttering a cuss word to his enemy, and that did not go down well with his fans who stated that the actor has a huge fan-following and the usage of bad language can have an impact on young minds.

While the film has been issued a U/A certificate by the Censor Board, the trailer was granted an A certificate.

As the makers were still reeling with the cuss word controversy, a group of background dancers who worked in the film claimed that they were not paid their remuneration.

A couple of days before the film's release, another south film producer, Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, claimed that he had the rights to the title 'Leo' and demanded that makers of the Vijay-starrer change their film's name.

