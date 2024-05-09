MFA League: Mumbai United FC Put It Past Fr Agnel Gymkhana

Mumbai United FC struck good form and went on to defeat Fr. Agnel Gymkhana by a comfortable 2-0 margin in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Dishing out a combined performance, Mumbai United once in each to seal their win and pocket all the three points. Mumbai United’s striker Karan Ludbe opened the scoring with a snap strike in the 29th minute and gave his team a slender 1-0 advantage at the break.

After the change of sides, Mumbai United once again tasted success when Rohan Kanojia was bang on target with the second goal in the 58th minute and sealed their win.

Meanwhile, D’Souza Football Club played truant as they failed to report from the match against Milan FC in another match of the same division.

Earlier, Lemon Break Sports produced a solid determined performance and managed to pull off a narrow 3-2 win against Mumbai Strikers FC in a well-contested Second Division match. Lemon Break was well-served by the collective efforts of strikers Jonathan David, Aditya Ankush and Prathamesh Yadav all scoring one goal each to clinch a satisfying win. Mumbai Strikers who put up a spirited fight scored two goals through Vinit Patil and Garv Pahuja’s efforts.

Results – First Div: Mumbai United FC 2 (Karan Ludbe, Rohan Kanojia) beat Fr. Agnel Gymkhana 0.

Milan FC walkover D’Souza FC.

Second Div: Lemon Break Sports 3 (Jonathan David, Aditya Ankush, Prathamesh Yadav) beat Mumbai Strikers SC Youth 2 (Vinit Patil, Garv Pahuja).