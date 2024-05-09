 MFA League: Mumbai United FC Put It Past Fr Agnel Gymkhana
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Mumbai United FC Put It Past Fr Agnel Gymkhana

MFA League: Mumbai United FC Put It Past Fr Agnel Gymkhana

Dishing out a combined performance, Mumbai United once in each to seal their win and pocket all the three points.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai United FC struck good form and went on to defeat Fr. Agnel Gymkhana by a comfortable 2-0 margin in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Dishing out a combined performance, Mumbai United once in each to seal their win and pocket all the three points. Mumbai United’s striker Karan Ludbe opened the scoring with a snap strike in the 29th minute and gave his team a slender 1-0 advantage at the break.

After the change of sides, Mumbai United once again tasted success when Rohan Kanojia was bang on target with the second goal in the 58th minute and sealed their win.

Meanwhile, D’Souza Football Club played truant as they failed to report from the match against Milan FC in another match of the same division.

Read Also
MFA League: Joel D’Souza Stars As GKW Rangers Snatch 1-0 Win Against Worli SC
article-image

Earlier, Lemon Break Sports produced a solid determined performance and managed to pull off a narrow 3-2 win against Mumbai Strikers FC in a well-contested Second Division match. Lemon Break was well-served by the collective efforts of strikers Jonathan David, Aditya Ankush and Prathamesh Yadav all scoring one goal each to clinch a satisfying win. Mumbai Strikers who put up a spirited fight scored two goals through Vinit Patil and Garv Pahuja’s efforts.

Results – First Div: Mumbai United FC 2 (Karan Ludbe, Rohan Kanojia) beat Fr. Agnel Gymkhana 0.

Milan FC walkover D’Souza FC.

Second Div: Lemon Break Sports 3 (Jonathan David, Aditya Ankush, Prathamesh Yadav) beat Mumbai Strikers SC Youth 2 (Vinit Patil, Garv Pahuja).

Read Also
MFA League: MYJ-GM SC Play Out Fighting Draw With Millat FC To Emerge Premier Division Champions
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Humanity Shamed In MP! Helpless Father Carries Burnt Body Of 4-Year-Old Differently Abled Son In A...

Humanity Shamed In MP! Helpless Father Carries Burnt Body Of 4-Year-Old Differently Abled Son In A...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Murlidhar Kisanrao Mohol Top 'Wealth Accumulator' Among...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Murlidhar Kisanrao Mohol Top 'Wealth Accumulator' Among...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'If BJP Wins, We Will Scrap Muslim Reservation & Give It To...' Says Amit...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'If BJP Wins, We Will Scrap Muslim Reservation & Give It To...' Says Amit...

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik, 20, To Marry 19-Yr-Old Sharjah Girl Amira On July 7: 'Can't Express...

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik, 20, To Marry 19-Yr-Old Sharjah Girl Amira On July 7: 'Can't Express...

Who Was Jalebi Baba? Jailed Tantrik Who Raped & Made Obscene Videos Of Over 100 Women Dies In Hisar...

Who Was Jalebi Baba? Jailed Tantrik Who Raped & Made Obscene Videos Of Over 100 Women Dies In Hisar...