MFA League: Joel D’Souza Stars As GKW Rangers Snatch 1-0 Win Against Worli SC

Joel D’Souza scored the decisive winning goal which enabled GKW Rangers snatch a 1-0 win against Worli SC in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

After a barren first half, D’Souza scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute to ensure Rangers sealed the win and pocketed the full three points.

In another match, Youth Soccer Academy defeated Companeroes Sports Club by a comfortable 2-0 margin. The Academy scored one goal through Max Lakri and the second came courtesy of Companeroes defender Anuj Singh who scored an own goal.

Earlier, in a Second Division match, Ayushman Bhatt struck a fine hat-trick to power Athens XI to an easy 4-1 win against Milan FC Under-19. Dhairya Raja contributed one goal to secure Athens win while Milan youngsters scored through Shubham M.

Results – First Div: GKW Rangers 1 (Joel D’Souza) beat Worli SC 0.

Youth Soccer Academy 2 (Max Lakhri, OG-Anuj Singh) beat Companeroes SC 0.

Second Div: Athens XI 4 (Aayushman Bhatt 3, Dhairya Raja) beat Milan FC Under-19 1 (Shubham M.).

Third Div: Western Sports Foundation 1 (Nirmit Makhani) beat Milan SB Foundation 0.

D’Souza FC Youth 3 (Pratipal Dhallukandhi 2, Rofen Almeida) beat Black Panther SC 1 (Aslam Khan).