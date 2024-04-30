MFA League: Companeroes SC Defeat Classic FC In First Division Match

Companeroes Sports Club were in top form and struck three first half goals and went on to defeat Classic FC 3-1 in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Opportunistic striker Vedant Rane scored two goals while his teammate Tohid Mir added the third goal to complete the winning tally. Saad Ansari got Classic FC's lone goal to reduce the margin of defeat.

Earlier, in a Third Division encounter, South Mumbai United blanked Deeyn Foundation 3-0. Strikers Arjun Parab, Tanish Gada and Rishi Kartha scored a goal each to seal South Mumbai’s convincing victory.

Results - Third Div: South Mumbai United 3 (Arjun Parab, Tanish Gada, Rishi Kartha) beat Deeyn Foundation 0.

First Div: Companeroes SC 3 (Vedant Rane 2, Tohid Mir) beat Classic SC 1 (Saad Ansari).

Women Div: Young Guns FC 5 (Eugenie Sigwald 3, Vania Nagpal, Riya Tank) beat South Mumbai Women 0.

Go Equal SC 9 (Christina Michael 3, Jagruti Koli 3, Riya Koli 2, Mansi Koli) beat Bravehearts FC 1 (Madhura Mali).