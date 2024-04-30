 MFA League: Companeroes SC Defeat Classic FC In First Division Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Companeroes SC Defeat Classic FC In First Division Match

MFA League: Companeroes SC Defeat Classic FC In First Division Match

Opportunistic striker Vedant Rane scored two goals while his teammate Tohid Mir added the third goal to complete the winning tally.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

Companeroes Sports Club were in top form and struck three first half goals and went on to defeat Classic FC 3-1 in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Opportunistic striker Vedant Rane scored two goals while his teammate Tohid Mir added the third goal to complete the winning tally. Saad Ansari got Classic FC's lone goal to reduce the margin of defeat.

Earlier, in a Third Division encounter, South Mumbai United blanked Deeyn Foundation 3-0. Strikers Arjun Parab, Tanish Gada and Rishi Kartha scored a goal each to seal South Mumbai’s convincing victory.

Read Also
MFA League: Central Railway Thumps Income Tax In Second Division Match
article-image

Results - Third Div: South Mumbai United 3 (Arjun Parab, Tanish Gada, Rishi Kartha) beat Deeyn Foundation 0.

First Div: Companeroes SC 3 (Vedant Rane 2, Tohid Mir) beat Classic SC 1 (Saad Ansari).

Women Div: Young Guns FC 5 (Eugenie Sigwald 3, Vania Nagpal, Riya Tank) beat South Mumbai Women 0.

Go Equal SC 9 (Christina Michael 3, Jagruti Koli 3, Riya Koli 2, Mansi Koli) beat Bravehearts FC 1 (Madhura Mali).

Read Also
MFA League: Somit PT Sparkles In Western Railway Victory
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Yamini Jadhav? Shinde-Led Sena Announces Candidate To Battle Against Uddhav Sena’s Arvind...

Who Is Yamini Jadhav? Shinde-Led Sena Announces Candidate To Battle Against Uddhav Sena’s Arvind...

Mahindra XUV700 Accident: AP Man Raises Serious Safety Concerns As Airbags Fail To Deploy After SUV...

Mahindra XUV700 Accident: AP Man Raises Serious Safety Concerns As Airbags Fail To Deploy After SUV...

UP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes...

UP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes...

'Jail Administration Under AAP Govt': Amit Shah Reacts To Kejriwal's Wife's Charge That BJP Wants To...

'Jail Administration Under AAP Govt': Amit Shah Reacts To Kejriwal's Wife's Charge That BJP Wants To...

Navi Mumbai: UP Man In Search Of Job Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off From Moving Local Train

Navi Mumbai: UP Man In Search Of Job Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off From Moving Local Train