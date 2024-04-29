 MFA League: Central Railway Thumps Income Tax In Second Division Match
MFA League: Central Railway Thumps Income Tax In Second Division Match

The railwaymen started on the right track and scored goals at regular intervals to completely knock the fight out of their opponents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 09:41 PM IST
Central Railway inspired the fine hat-trick of striker Kamlesh P. went onto record a thumping 7-0 win against Income Tax in a Second Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the St. Pius College ground, Bandra on Monday.

The railwaymen started on the right track and scored goals at regular intervals to completely knock the fight out of their opponents. Besides the heroics of Kamalesh, teammate Shabaz Pathan struck two goals while Zuber Desai and Rashid Sheikh added one each to complete the margin of victory.

In another match, Reliance Foundation Young Champs got the better of Iron Born FC by a 2-0 margin. Substitute Supratim Das and Zehal Shibu scored a goal each for the winning team.

Earlier, Union Bank of India and Indian Navy shared honours as they played out a 2-2 draw. For Union Bank strikers Brandon Fernandes and Elvin Fernandes were bang on target scoring a goal each while the Naval outfit scored both their goals through the efforts of Shreyas V.G. to force the draw and split two points.

Results – Premier Div: Union Bank of India 2 (Brandon Fernandes, Elvin Fernandes) drew with Indian Navy 2 (Shreyas V.G. 2)

Central Railway 7 ( Kamalesh P. 3, Shabaz Pathan 2, Zuber Desai, Rashid Sheikh) beat Income Tax 0.

First Div: Kapadia Nagar FC 1 (Naheel Khan) drew with Mumbai United FC 1 (Jilani Shaikh).

