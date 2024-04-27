MFA League: Catholic Gymkhana Beat Storm Chasers FC Colts To Register Third Consecutive Victory

Dishing out a collective performance Catholic Gymkhana continued with their impressive winning form and recorded an authoritative 3-0 victory against Storm Chasers FC Colts in a Second Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Dominating play with plenty of ball possession and repeated forays into the rival territory, Catholic Gymkhana combined well with strikers Amol Patil, Bhavesh Meher and Curt D’Mello scoring one goal each to secure third successive win and now sit atop the table in Group-C with nine points.

Catholic Gymkhana started in a positive attacking fashion and called the shots from the start. Despite enjoying the lion share of the attacks, they wasted quite a few easy chances with skipper Mohit Chandiramani making a mess of any easy chance in front of goal. Catholic Gymkhana finally hit the target with hard-working striker Amol Patil scoring the first goal in the 27th minute. Eight minutes later, enterprising midfielder Bhavesh Meher's long range shot deflected off a defender and went into the back of the net to give Catholic Gymkhana a healthy 2-0 cushion at the break.

After changing sides, Storm Chasers put up an improved showing and made a couple of raids at the Catholic Gymkhana goal, but they were not allowed to have a clear look at their goal. Catholic Gymkhana, despite continuing to hold the upper hand, managed only one more strike late in the second half when Curt D’Mello making his debut rose high and headed home Jalmesh Nijai’s measured chip for the right to complete the winning tally.

In another match of the same division, Pena Madridista FC got the better of Soccer A-Z by a fighting 2-1 margin. Jackson S. and Sahil Ninawe were bang on target for Madridista while Soccer A-Z scored through Manish Singh.

Result – Second Div: Catholic Gymkhana 3 (Amol Patil, Bhavesh Meher, Curt D’Mello) beat Storm Chasers FC Colts 0.

Pena Madridista FC 2 (Jackson S., Sahil Ninawe) beat Soccer A-Z 1 (Manish Singh).