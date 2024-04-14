 Campion School Hosts 15th Jesuit Football Tournament
The Campion School in Mumbai held the 15th Jesuit Football Tournament. In three categories, ten schools took part. The winner was Campion A.

Avya JainUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
The 15th Jesuit Football Tournament was held on April 6, 2024, with Jesuit schools from Vasai and Mumbai taking part. Mumbai's Campion School hosted the event. The principal of the school, Fr. (Dr.) Francis Swamy S.J., was the event's chief guest.

The back gardens of Campion School were transformed into a bustling arena of excitement and anticipation by 10 schools participating in 3 categories for an interschool football tournament. The atmosphere was vibrant with loads of parents and friends coming to cheer and the players were in high spirits.

From the moment I arrived, it was evident that every detail had been planned to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all. One of the most impressive aspects was the medical emergency desk, staffed by trained professionals ready to spring into action at a moment's notice. It was reassuring to know that the safety and well-being of the participants were top priorities.

Additionally, there was an abundance of water and energy drinks available, ensuring that players remained hydrated and energised throughout the tournament. Snack boxes were provided to participants which were filled with treats, providing the perfect fuel for a day of intense competition.

As the final whistle blew and Campion A emerged victorious, I couldn't help but reflect on the incredible journey that had led to this moment.

The Jesuit Cup was more than just a tournament; it was a celebration of teamwork, perseverance, and the unwavering spirit of energised athletes. As the captain of Campion A, I was proud to have been a part of it all, and I knew that the memories made on that day would last a lifetime.

(The writer of the above article is Avya Jain of Class- 7B at Campion School)

