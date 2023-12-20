Campion, St Mary's Embrace Co-ed, Latter To Shift To Int'l Board |

Mumbai: Two iconic South Bombay schools known for their rich Legacy and distinguished alumni, St. Mary's School in Mazgaon and Campion School, Fort, are set to embrace co-education. Not just that, but St Mary's is also set to shift to the UK-based Cambridge IGCSE board from the next academic year for all pre primary to Class 1 admissions.

The decision to become a co-ed institution marks a significant departure from their traditional Jesuit roots, as the schools join the trend of established city schools opting for mixed-gender learning environments.

Historically Jesuit-run schools have been synonymous with all-boys education. However, a modern shift is evident as more institutions, including some of the oldest ones like St. Mary's and Campion, are considering the transition to co-education.

At Campion School, Father Keith D'Souza, chairman of the Council of Management, said that parents and teachers have been informed of the possibility of moving towards co-education but added that no final decision has been made as yet.

"Throughout the world, we are moving towards co-ed learning spaces, keeping inclusion in mind. The principles of DEI-diversity, equality and inclusion are dear to us. We would like our students to engage with their peers from diverse backgrounds different countries, cultures, religions, castes and genders", he said.

He outlined another reason why the transition was being considered was that currently parents have to send their daughters to other schools.

Meanwhile, Fr. Dr. Francis Swamy SJ, director of St. Mary's School ICSE, con- firmed the development of the school transitioning to a co-ed institution. He said that during Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meetings, the school's plans had been transparently communicated to parents ensuring they were well-informed.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Fr Swamy said the school will convert all entry-level classes from Jr KG, and Sr KG to Class I, in one go.

Fr Swamy said that the school will also adopt a new international board-Cambridge IGCSE highlighting the infrastructural changes accompanying this shift. He highlighted plans for upgrading classrooms, refurbishing air conditioning systems and introducing tablets for higher class students, aligning with the standards of an international board. FPJ spoke to the parents of students of both schools who welcomed the decision.

Suzan Banajee, a parent at St. Mary's, whose younger son is currently in upper prep and will be moving to the first grade next year expressed enthusiasm about the change, emphasising the importance of diversity in education.

Discussing the challenges faced by parents with children in different-gender schools, she said it was difficult managing vacation dates and schedules. "As a parent, I want my boys to grow up with girls also, and it will be nice because you are not restricted", she said.

A PTA member of Campion, Sheriff DCosta said that all 24 parent committee members had unanimously agreed to the proposal when it was brought before them by the administration.

Vinita Mulchandani, another parent from Campion, said that she hopes that the school is well prepared for female students to come in. Mulchandani, a mother of a girl and a boy, said that this decision if taken earlier, would've been helpful to her family in planning school days and holidays. "I wish more ICSE South Bombay schools adopt a co-ed educational model', she said.

Another parent from St Mary's, Dr Sazida, said that her elder son, who has graduated, struggled to mingle with girls in college and was shy. "I believe co-education would provide a more balanced and competitive environment for boys and girls", she said.

Some parents also worry about the transition though. Vera Bhabha, a parent from Campion, said that she believes the move is in a positive direction but her son is slightly confused as he does not know how the dynamics in school will be impacted. "I hope the confusion will be re- solved with a gradual transition into a co-ed mode of education", she said.