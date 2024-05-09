Bravo! 5-Yr-Old Kanpur Student Takes Stand Against Alcohol Shop Menace Near School; Allahabad HC Halts Renewal Of Liquor Store License

Representative image

A five-year-old Atharva Dixit, an LKG student of Seth MR Jaipuria School in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur took his plight to the Allahabad High Court to address the issue of a liquor shop situated close to his school. The matter, which had been a cause of distress for Atharva and other residents of the locality, saw a resolution following the court's intervention.

Posing threat to school-going students

Located just twenty meters from the school premises, the liquor vend violated regulations by opening as early as 6 to 7 in the morning, disrupting the peaceful mornings of residents and posing a threat to the safety of students reaching to the nearby school. As per reports, Atharva was troubled by the drunkards and was afraid to even go to school. The school has nearly 475 students from kindergarten to class 9.

Atharva files PIL

Atharva, with the support of his family, filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Allahabad High Court, challenging the renewal of the liquor vendor's license.

The court, led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Vikas, reserved its judgment after hearing arguments from both sides.

Advocate Ashutosh Sharma, representing Atharva said that the non-compliance of rules and the potential danger posed to the children's future by the presence of the liquor vend. In response, the Allahabad High Court ruled in favor of Atharva's PIL, directing the Uttar Pradesh government to refrain from renewing the liquor contract.

The court specified that the current license, valid until March next year, should not be extended, paving the way for a safer environment for students and residents.