UP News: Video Shows 'Drunk' Kanpur Cop Fighting With Sweet Shop Owner When Asked To Pay For Order, Suspended

Still from the video showing the cop misbehaving | Twitter

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, shot in a sweets shop, allegedly shows a drunk cop fighting with the shopkeeper. In the video, it can be seen that the cop, who is called an inspector by the shopkeeper, getting aggressive with the shopkeeper. The cop lost his cool when he was asked to pay for his order and even tries to intimidate the shopkeeper by aggressively charging toward him for asking the cop to pay for his order. The cop shouts "maaroge, maaroge (will you fight, will you fight?) when the shopkeeper asks him to pay for his order. When pushed, the shopkeeper shouts that the cop is drunk and an unseen person recording the incident on mobile camera also steps in to correct the cop.

As soon the video recording is started by a person in the shop, the inspector is seen taking out his phone and standing near the counter. After a while, he is seen calling and talking to someone he addresses as "sir". He is heard telling the person on the call to come to the shop.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another video shows the policeman asking the shopkeeper how much he has to pay after fighting with him. When the shopkeeper says that the cop has to pay Rs 110 for his order, the drunk cop tries to pay via UPI scan. But he looks lost and could not make the payment. The shopkeeper once again says that the cop is so drunk that he cannot even scan the QR code for payment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some users tagged Kanpur and UP Police handle and asked for action be taken against the cop. Kanpur Police tweeted that the cop has been suspended and that an investigation is underway in the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is alleged that the cop ordered sweets but when the shopkeeper asked him to pay for his order, he got upset. After the incident was shared on Twitter, netizens tagged UP Police and Kanpur Police. Taking note, the Kanpur Police Twitter handle informed, "In the viral video under police station Kalyanpur, U.N. Sarvendra Kumar is being suspended by DCP West and attached to the police line, as well as the entire episode is being investigated by ACP Panki, so that the whole situation can be clarified and proper disciplinary action can be taken."