Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Youth From Etah Arrested For Casting Vote 8 Times; Video Goes Viral

Etah (UP): A youth in Uttar Pradesh's Etah was arrested on Sunday after a video of him casting multiple votes went viral on social media platforms, officials said on Sunday. The arrested youngster has been identified as Rajan Singh, a resident of the village of Khiriya Pamaran in Etah district.

According to officials, the incident was reported in Farrukhabad parliamentary constituency, and action was taken after the video went viral on social media.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa takes action on a complaint by the Samajwadi Party Media Cell where they shared a video of a boy casting his vote 8 times at a polling booth in Etah.

The video was also shared by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other politicians. Taking to his social media handle, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared the video on X, wherein the person was seen recording himself while allegedly casting votes for the BJP several times in a series of instances.

Farrukhabad seat went to polls on May 13.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, said that the youth has been booked under various sections and a re-polling has been recommended for the booth in Etah district.

"FIR of the incident has been registered under sections 171-F and 419 of the IPC and sections 128, 132 and 136 of RP Act 951 in Nayagaon police station in Etah district," the UP CEO said in a post on X.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa says, "Last evening, a video went viral which showed a youth casting his vote on an EVM multiple times...It was probed and it was found to be a video from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The post further said that instructions to suspend and institute disciplinary proceedings against all members of the polling party have been issued. Repoll has been recommended to the ECI at the polling station concerned.

"Strict instructions to rigorously follow the procedure in regard to the identification of the voters have been issued to all district election officers of the remaining phases in UP," it added.