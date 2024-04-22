MFA League: Indian Navy Snatch 1-0 Victory Over Central Bank Of India

A determined Indian Navy did well to snatch a tight 1-0 win against a spirited Central Bank of India in a hard-fought Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the St. Pius College ground, Goregaon, on Monday.

Central Bank of India put up a good fighting performance against the fitter and disciplined Navy outfit and were unable to convert the chances that came their way.

On the other hand, Indian Navy showed good understanding capitalized on the chance that came their way to score the lone goal through their opportunistic striker Pintu Mahata in the 43rd minute and go into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

After the change of ends, both teams tried hard to score a goal, but all their efforts went in vain.

Read Also MFA League: Bank Of Baroda Beat IDBI Bank In Premier Division Match

In Second Division encounters, Ground Mechanix SA riding on the double strikes from (Karan Kapoor blanked Vision Rescue FC by a clear 3-0 margin and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Monday. After Shafi Shahid scored an early goal to give Ground Mechanix a sixth minute lead Kapoor struck twice in the second half to complete the winning tally.

In another match of the same division, Ruffians FC got the better of 7070 FC by a narrow 1-0 margin. Shannon Ferrao struck the decisive winning goal to seal Ruffians victory.

Results – Second Div: Ruffians FC 1 (Shannon Ferrao) beat 7070 FC 0.

Ground Mechanix SA 3 (Karan Kapoor 2, Shafi Shahid) beat Vision Rescue FC 0.

Premier Div: Indian Navy 1 (Pintu Mahata) beat Central Bank of India 0.