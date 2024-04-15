MFA League: Bank Of Baroda Beat IDBI Bank In Premier Division Match

Bank of Baroda scored a convincing 3-1 victory against IDBI Bank in the Premier Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played St. Pius College ground, Goregaon on Monday.

Producing a good combined performance Bank of Baroda took the lead when striker Amrit Semwal hit the target in the 11th minute before Amey Kambli scored the second goal 11 minutes later to double their lead. IDBI Bank fought on gamely and managed to pull on back with Praful Solanki firing home their lone goal on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

Bank of Baroda sealed their win when striker Vanayak Mali struck the third goal in the 81st minute, which ensured his team collected all the three points.

Meanwhile, Ansterengung United riding on the twin strikes from Venkatesh Devkar and Kishan Vishwakarma blanked Rizvi Ceramics FC 7-0 in a First Division encounter at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. Mayur More, Yash Nikhalje and Alok Thakkar scored a goal each to complete Ansterengung’s big win.

Earlier, CFCI (Community Football Club of India) proved too strong for Malwani SC and charged to a massive 8-0 win in a one-sided Second Division match. The highlight of CFCI’s win was the brilliant performance of striker Krish Sarvaiya who notched a fine hat-trick while Karan Jadhav, Mayank Pal, Ashutosh Mane, Tejas Lembe and Raj Jadhav scored one each to round-off the winning tally.

Results – Third Div: Charoter Rukhi Samaj 2 (Sujal Solanki, Dakshay Waghela) beat Juhu Beach United 0.

United City FC 3 (Axyl Miranda, Astin D’Silva, Negi S.) beat South Mumbai United 1 (Kaustubh Bhutal).

Second Div: CFCI 8 (Krish Sarvaiya 3, Karan Jadhav, Mayank Pal, Ashutosh Mane, Tejas Lembe, Raj Jadhav) beat Malwani SC 0.

First Div: Ansterengung United 7 (Venkatesh Devkar 2, Kishan Vishwakarma 2, Mayur More, Yash Nikhalje, Alok Thakkar) beat Rizvi Ceramics FC 0.

Premier Div: Bank of Baroda 3 (Amrit Semwal, Amey Kambli, Vanayak Mali) beat IDBI Bank 1 (Praful Solanki).