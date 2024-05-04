MFA League: MYJ-GM SC Play Out Fighting Draw With Millat FC To Emerge Premier Division Champions

MYJ-GM Sports Club played out a fighting 1-1 draw with contenders Millat FC in their concluding Premier (Private) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Having maintained their unbeaten record, MYJ-GM Sports Club finished the 16-team league in pole position with an unassailable tally of 41 points from 13 wins and two draws and ensured that they were officially crowned champions.

Millat FC with 30 points will play their last match against The Oranje FC who have 29 points from 13 matches.

In a fiercely contested encounter in which teams played in attacking fashion and worked hard to break down the rival defences and the match witnessed plenty of exciting moments much to cheer of large gathering of supporters who had turned up to support their teams.

MYJ-GM Sports Club scored the opening goal when Karthik Raju chased a long ball on the right and after advancing into the box he deftly lobbed over an advanced Millat FC goalkeeper Piyush Gupta to trigger celebrations in their camp.

However, they came under tremendous pressure from the Millat FC attackers who managed to restore parity 13 minutes later when Duane D’Souza from a snap effort fired past the MYJ-GM SC custodian Sumeet Salian to wipe out the lead.

Thereafter, both teams went all out in search of more goals, but all their efforts proved futile and the match finished in an engrossing draw in fading light.

Results – Premier Private Div: MYJ-GM Sports Club 1 (Karthik Raju) drew with Millat FC 1 (Duane D’Souza).

Premier Corporate Div: Indian Navy 1 (Md Inayath) beat Western Railway 0.

Second Div: Dadar XI 1 (Brennan D’Souza) drew with Youngstars FC 1 (Junaid Tanji).

Judean United FC 2 (Akhilraj K. 2) beat Sporting Options FC 0.