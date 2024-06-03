 MFA League: Kalina Strikers Romp To Easy 4-0 Victory Over Indian FC
MFA League: Kalina Strikers Romp To Easy 4-0 Victory Over Indian FC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Kalina Strikers struck good form and handed Indian FC a 4-0 defeat in a Third Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Striker Akbar Khan played the lead role by scoring a brace of goals, while teammates Aldrin Fernandes and Saurav Rathod scored one each to seal Kalina Strikers victory and Indian FC’s loss.

In a closely and keenly contested encounter, Kapadia Nagar Under-19 worked hard to overcome Fort United by a fighting 1-0 scoreline. Striker Sadiq Naeem struck the all-important winning goal to secure the win for Kapadia Nagar and to collect the full three points.

Results – Third Div: Kapadia Nagar FC Under-19 1 (Sadiq Naeem) beat Fort United FC 0.

Tipu Sultan FC 3 (Shaikh Latif Kareem 2, Muzil Ansari) beat Sourcing Club 1 (Sameer Elias).

Conscient FC 3 (Adrino Rodrigues, Aman Shaikh, Ishaan Chengappa) beat Ravens FC 0.

Kalina Strikers 4 (Akbar Khan 2, Aldrin Fernandes, Saurav Rathod) beat Indian FC 0.

