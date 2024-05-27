MFA League: Union Bank Of India Beat HDFC Bank 2-0 To Clinch Premier Corporate Division Title

Union Bank of India were crowned in glory as they clinched the Premier Corporate Division title in the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024. In their concluding league match, Union Bank defeated HDFC Bank by a 2-0 margin at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday.

Having maintained an unbeaten record, Union Bank with eight wins and two draws to their credit finished with a tally of 26 points the same as Indian Navy, who were also unbeaten in the 11-team league. However, Union Bank with a better goal-difference of plus 20 (GF 29, GA 9) as compared to Navy plus 17 (GF 21, GA 4), emerged champions. Indian Navy finished runners-up.

Union Bank of India and HDFC Bank played an open attacking game from the start and a couple of goal-scoring opportunities were wasted at either end. But, Union Bank finally succeeded in hitting the target when striker Elvin Fernandes struck the opening goal in the 23rd minute and went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

Immediately on resumption, Union Bank doubled their lead when their prolific and consistent goal scorer Brandon Fernandes fired home the second in the 49th minute. Thereafter, HDFC Bank fought on gamely and made a series of raids towards the Union Bank goal, but they were unable to break down the compact defence and find the back of the net and ended up on the losing side.

Results - Premier Corporate Div: Union Bank of India 2 (Elvin Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes) beat HDFC Bank 0.

Second Div: Future Stars 4 (Kshitu Chawan 2, Swapnil Kamble, Tejas Pawar) beat Kapadia Nagar FC Under-21 0.

Athens XI FC 2 (Kayzen Vaz, Omkar Joshi) beat Teresarian FC 0.

First Div: GKW Rangers 1 (Ganesh Kalel) drew with Mumbai United FC 1 (Dhanush Nadar).

South Mumbai United 3 (Rajeev Kesari, Hitarth Mandekar, Aditya Barikar) beat Yawn FC 3 (Mohd Shaed).