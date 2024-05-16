 MFA League: Indian Navy Cruise To Comfortable Win Over Bank Of Baroda
In a well-contested encounter, Indian Navy against the run of play took the lead with striker Sreyas V.G. scoring the lone goal in the 23rd minute which sealed the win for the sailors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

Indian Navy cruised to a 1-0 win against Bank of Baroda in a Premier (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

In First Division encounter, Jupiter FC proved too for Companeroes SC and charged to a fluent 4-0 victory. Strikers Rakesh Bharat, Rohan Ahire, Pradnesh Kadam and Elton D’Souza contributed a goal each to complete Jupiter’s margin of victory.

Results – First Div: Jupiter FC 4 (Rakesh Bharat, Rohan Ahire, Pradnesh Kadam, Elton D’Souza) beat Companeroes SC 0.

GKW Rangers 2 (Ganesh Kalel, Nachiket Pednekar) beat MH Oranje FC 1 (Prashant Girhe).

Premier Corporate Div: Indian Navy 1 (Sreyas V.G.) beat Bank of Baroda 0.

