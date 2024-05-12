MFA League: Somaiya FC Blank 7070 Football Club For A Fluent Victory

Somaiya FC Under-21 produced a god combined attacking performance and blanked 7070 Football Club by a comfortable 3-0 margin in a Second Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday.

The Somaiya youngsters called the shots from the start and took the lead through Anish Anavkar’s strike in the 15th minute and went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

After changing sides, Somaiya boys continued to hold the upper hand and midway through the second they scored two quick goals through the hard-working efforts of Vedant G. and Swaraj Pawar to knock the fight out of their opponents and complete the win to pocket all the three points.

Results – Second Div: Somaiya FC Under-21 3 (Anish Anavkar, Vedant G., Swaraj Pawar) beat 7070 FC 0.

Jeeves FC 3 (Samart K., Shubham K., Aniket S.) beat Millat FC Colts 0.

.