MFA League: David D'Souza Sparkles In Oscar Foundation's Victory

Oscar Foundation inspired by David D’Souza’s brilliant two quick goals went on to overcome Shastri Nagar FC by a close 2-1 margin in a keenly contested First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

After both team failed to score a goal in the first half, D’Souza showed good finishing and struck two goals in succession to give Oscar Foundation a 2-0 cushion. D’Souza scored the first goal in the 56th minute and two minutes later added the second to secure the win. Shastri Nagar scored a late consolation goal through Dhaivya Shetty’s goal in the second minute of additional period.

In another match of the same division, United City FC got the better of Oranje FC by a fighting 3-2 margin. Strikers Prakkyas Poojari scored a brace of goals and Rishikesh Jadhav got one to complete the win, while Oranje FC scored their goals through (Vivian Amin and Sai Patil.

In the third match, Springfield FC proved too good and blanked Rizvi Ceramics SC 3-0. The highlight of Springfield’s win was striker Devendra J. who scored two goals while Aryan G. added one to complete the winning tally.

Results – First Div: United City FC 3 (Prakkyas Poojari 2, Rishikesh Jadhav) beat Oranje FC 2 (Vivian Amin, Sai Patil).

Springfield FC 3 (Devendra J. 2, Aryan G.) beat Rizvi Ceramics SC 0.

Oscar Foundation 2 (David D’Souza 2) beat Shastri Nagar FC 1 (Dhaivya Shetty).

Third Div: Madanpura SC Under-19 (Huzaima A. 2, Fraaz K.) beat Romy FC 0.

Ummat E Milan FC 3 (Harsh Sonar, Vishal Vasave, Ayan Murtuza) beat Ravens FC, Yari Road 1 (Ryan F.).

Ace Mumbai 1 (Joshua D’Souza) drew with Twinkle Stars FC 1 (Ali Qureshi).