 MFA League: Regal Sports Foundation Register Big Victory Over Rizvi Ceramics FC In First Division Match
MFA League: Regal Sports Foundation Register Big Victory Over Rizvi Ceramics FC In First Division Match

Regal Sports Foundation scored goals at regular intervals through Gavin D’Souza and Karan Prajapati, striking two goals each while teammates Mahesh Kanojia, Harsh Mutrasi and Ronit Jain scored one each to complete the winning tally.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Regal Sports Foundation struck top form and charged to a massive 7-0 win against Rizvi Ceramics FC in a First Division of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday evening.

Showing good understanding and combining well as a team, Regal Sports Foundation scored goals at regular intervals through Gavin D’Souza and Karan Prajapati, striking two goals each while teammates Mahesh Kanojia, Harsh Mutrasi and Ronit Jain scored one each to complete the winning tally.

In another match of the same division, India Rush SC got the better of Worli Sports Club by a comfortable 5-1 margin. Leading India Rush charge was striker Akshay Patil who pumped in two goals while Dev Singh, Micah Shaikh and Shreyas Ayare got one each to complete the scoreline, while Worli SC pulled one back through Ashwath Putharan’s efforts.

Results – First Div: India Rush 5 (Akshay Patil 2, Dev Singh, Micah Shaikh, Shreyas Ayare) beat Worli SC 1 (Ashwath Putharan).

Regal Sports Foundation 7 (Gavin D’Souza 2, Karan Prajapati 2, Mahesh Kanojia, Harsh Mutrasi, Ronit Jain) beat Rizvi Ceramics FC 0.

Desperadoes FC 2 (Mark Carvalho, Ethan Kallat) beat Kenkre FC Under-17 1 (Om Singh).

Second Div: PIFA Colaba FC Under-17 3 (Aayush More, Amey Bhava, Siddharth P.) beat MH Oranje FC 0.

Navnagar FC 2 (Divesh C., Rushikesh Koli) beat Footfun SC 0.

